29-year-old killed after being struck by vehicle in Desert Hot Springs

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department is investigating a crash that took the life of a pedestrian Saturday night.

The crash happened at approximately 10:22 p.m. near the intersection of Palm Drive and Estrella Avenue.

Officers used statements and evidence gathered at the scene to determine that a 67-year-old Desert Hot Springs woman driving northbound on Palm Dr. struck and killed a 29-year-old male transient of Palm Springs.

According to police, the man was walking east across Palm Drive in the roadway. As he was crossing the

street, he was struck by the vehicle in the #1 lane.

The driver told officers that she did not see the pedestrian until immediately before the collision and was unable to

take evasive actions, DHSPD revealed.

The man sustained major injuries and was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The driver did not sustain any injuries.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and is investigating the collision.