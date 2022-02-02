What safety tips you need to know before you hit the mountain trails this winter season

Within the past week, there have been several rescues in the mountain trails.

Mount San Jacinto State Park closed the Skyline Trail from the 5,8000 ft park boundary to the top of the trail. California State Parks closed the trail to the public until further notice due to dangerous weather conditions and said it's out of an abundance of caution.

Due to the recent rise in mountain rescues, the Palm Springs Police Department is reminding hikers to take the correct safety precautions before hitting the trails.

PSPD posted hiking safety tips on their Facebook over the weekend. Some of the tips include:

Notifying friends or family members when you leave and plan to return from the hike

Always have a back-up plan to escape a dangerous area safely

It's safer to hike with somebody else than to do it alone

Review local weather forecast and take appropriate clothing and equipment

Plan your hike and have a solid understanding of the terrain and potential hazards

PSPD also recommends having a backpack with essentials that can save your life. Things like a first-aid kit, extra food and water, extra clothing, map/compass, and a fire starting kit.

On Thursday, a state park ranger fell 100ft into a ravine while attempting to rescue to hikers who were left stranded on Skyline Trail, near the Palm Springs Tram. The hikers and an additional state park ranger ended up stranded on the trail for several hours due to icy conditions.

The hikers and the ranger were eventually brought down. The ranger who fell suffered minor injuries.

https://youtu.be/5XHsWEVVshs

On Saturday, rescue crews were back to that same trail to rescue three more hikers who were left ended up trapped on the trail because of snow and ice conditions.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 and 6 p.m. to hear from members of local mountain rescue teams and what you need to know before you decided to hike in the winter weather.