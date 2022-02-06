Firefighters rescue Palm Springs man from burning mobile home

A Palm Springs man suffered critical burns in an early morning fire. Palm Springs fire units responded to a structure fire in the 14-hundred block of Ramon Road around 6:30 am. When crews arrived they found heavy smoke and fire coming from a single unit mobile home. after an aggressive attack by 18 firefighters, a 60 year old man was located, rescued, and transported to a local hospital. He suffered critical burn injuries. Crews were also able to rescue a dog from inside the burning structure. the fire is currently under investigation.