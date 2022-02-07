No injuries after multi-vehicle crash with an overturned car in La Quinta

A multi-vehicle crash left one car on its roof Monday afternoon in La Quinta.

The crash happened on the intersection of Blackhawk Way and Adams Street at approximately 3:52 p.m.

A total of four vehicle were involved in the crash. One ended up on its roof, another crashed into a nearby fence.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed that no injuries were reported in the crash.

The northbound lanes of Adams Street are temporarily shut down on Blackhawk Way as crews await a tow truck to arrive on scene.

There was no word on a possible cause of the crash at this time.

