Hikers find human remains at Joshua Tree National Park

Authorities recovered human remains at Joshua Tree National Park.

Hikers found the remains at the park on Tuesday, at approximately 4:19 p.m. According to Joshua Tree National Park Superintendent Dave Smith confirmed the remains were located where the Bigfoot and Panorama trails connect.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation, a spokesperson for the department confirmed.

The San Bernardino Coroner's Office is working to confirm the identity of the person. A Sheriff's Dept. spokesperson said no other information will be released until after next of kin is notified.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.