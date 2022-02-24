Man shot, killed by Sparks police was wanted on gun charges

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno police say a man who was shot and killed by a Sparks police officer was wanted for felony gun violations and being sought for questioning in an unrelated homicide investigation in Washoe County. Police said Thursday the Sparks officer shot the suspect after he pointed a handgun at detectives. They’d been chasing him on foot near an apartment complex in north Sparks shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday. They say he produced the gun after a Sparks police dog was deployed to assist in his capture. The man’s name hasn’t been released. No one else was hurt. Reno police are leading a joint investigation into the officer-involved shooting