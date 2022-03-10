Durant, Nets rout 76ers in Simmons’ return to Philadelphia

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 18 of his 34 points in Brooklyn’s dominating first half in the Nets’ 129-100 blowout victory over the 76ers on Thursday night in Ben Simmons’ much-hyped return to Philadelphia. Seth Curry added 24 points, and Kyrie Irving had 22 for the Nets. Joel Embiid had 27 points and 12 rebounds for the 76ers, and James Harden finished with just 11 points. It was the first loss for Philadelphia in six games with Harden in the lineup. Simmons, wearing a designer hockey jersey and flashy jewelry, watched from the bench. The three-time All-Star is continuing to recover from a back injury that has sidelined him since being swapped for Harden in a blockbuster deal at the trade deadline.