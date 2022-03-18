Palm Springs prepares to shelter at-risk trans youth being targeted in conservative states

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could provide legal refuge to displaced transgender youth and their families under a proposal announced Thursday that joins a growing list of initiatives from the nation’s most populous state aimed at counterbalancing actions in Texas and other conservative places.

Democratic state lawmakers said they will introduce legislation to offer California as a safe haven for parents in other states who risk having their transgender children taken away or from being criminally prosecuted for supporting their children’s access to gender-affirming procedures and other health care.

The measure is a response to moves in several Republican-dominated states and particularly Texas, where Gov. Greg Abbott has directed state agencies to consider removing transgender children from their families and placing them in foster care. A Texas judge last week temporarily blocked that effort, although the state is appealing.

“We will not allow other states to hunt our community within California’s borders,” said Tami Martin, legislative director at Equality California, which says it is the largest statewide LGBTQ+ civil rights organization in the U.S.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has more tonight at 6 p.m. on how Palm Springs is prepare to shelter at-risk trans youth being displaced by conservative legislation.