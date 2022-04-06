College of the Desert to hold public comment on automotive education facility

The community is being invited to a special board meeting Wednesday where the future of the Roadrunner motor facility will be discussed.

The special board meeting will be at 3:30 pm held by chat via Zoom or in person. In-person access is only being limited to 18 people because of social distancing precautions according to the college. You can watch the meeting through College of the Desert's (COD) YouTube.

To submit written comment you can email opt@collegeofthedesert.edu. Not all written comments may be read during the meeting but will be made part of the official record.

“It is crucial that the public also attend our special board meeting, on April 6, to make their voices heard to all board members,” said Board Chair Rubén AríAztlán Pérez.

There are three sites being presented at the meeting. This includes the original site which is adjacent to Cathedral City Auto Center, an alternate location in Cathedral City, and a site in Indio.

COD has received some pushback from Cathedral City community members on the site being potentially changed to another city. Last week a "Build It Here" rally was held.

Related Story: ‘Built It Here’ rally in Cathedral City calls on COD to deliver on Roadrunner automotive training center

COD said it is taking several data points into consideration like costs to acquire land, construction expenses, labor market indicators, and student enrollment.

No formal action will be taken during Wednesday's meeting. There will be a follow-up discussion and voting happening during the regularly scheduled board meeting on Friday, April 22.