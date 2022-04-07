As Salah toils, Jota stepping up as Liverpool’s go-to scorer

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Barely a week went by in the first half of the season when Mohamed Salah wasn’t being declared the best soccer player in the world. He scored 22 goals in his first 23 games and the quality of them was as impressive as the volume. Salah unsurprisingly hasn’t been able to keep it up and goes into a potentially title-defining game against Manchester City in the Premier League in something of a rut. But Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has other forwards in his team who he can count on to deliver against City at Etihad Stadium. None more so than Diogo Jota.