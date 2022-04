The Coachella Valley Water District voted Tuesday to limit daytime watering, among other measures, in an attempt to conserve more water.

The measure prohibits outdoor water use for spray irrigation, such as pop-up sprinklers, from 10 a.m. until sunset.

Another measure adopted restricts restaurants from giving customers water with a meal unless requested.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J1Xq24wPdJo&list=PL_RXXMrC-MeQuXDLRUyDPMdJrnRJTAFPK&index=2 CVWD Board Meeting 04/12/2022

