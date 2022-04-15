Desert Sands Unified School District Trustee Jacob Alvarez removed, Special election called

The Riverside County Superintendent of Schools has confirmed to News Channel 3 that newly appointed Desert Sands Trustee Jacob Alvarez has been removed from office. The board is a target of recall petitions.



Because Alvarez was appointed, there's a process that allows voters to turn-in a petition to remove him and force a special election.



The County Superintendent has recommended that the special election should be held in June, along with the state's primary election. Alvarez was appointed in February.



According to the Desert Sands Unified School District they received the resolution from the Riverside County Office of Education and is abiding by the directive. Jacob Alvarez is no longer a seated board member.

In a statement to News Channel 3 Alvarez said, "As a parent of three DSUSD students, my desire to participate in and contribute to the educational system has long been a desire. When I learned of the Area 2 Trustee vacancy, I began to research the area, the needs of the parents and students, and of course, researching if parents were dissatisfied. I learned early on during my interest in applying for the Area 2 Trustee vacancy that there was a potential the appointment could be terminated as recall efforts were underway for two other Trustees. Yet, I applied anyway believing that I would contribute in a meaningful way; I would demonstrate my acumen. When I was appointed, I began to reach out to Area 2 parents and other stakeholders. As a parent, one matter of great importance is communication. Successful communication requires dialogue. I want to understand parents' concerns and I want to be part of a solution. Unfortunately, I was informed my appointment was terminated, and a special election will be held to fill the Area 2 Trustee seat. I am proud of the short time I served Area 2. Especially, the ability to participate in the selection of our newly appointed Superintendent, who will positively impact our community for years to come. More importantly, Dr. Kelly May-Vollar will provide stability and continuity to students, parents, and staff. I honor and respect the process and outcome. I am privileged and honored to have served the DSUSD community and am eager to run for Area 2 Trustee."

No word yet if the Registrar of Voters will honor the June election request.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this article used the word "recall" to describe the action. It has been corrected.