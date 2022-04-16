Palm Springs Fire Foundation’s Easter Egg Hunt back after two year pandemic pause

After two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of strategically hidden eggs and a special visit from the Easter Bunny on a fire engine will kick off the annual Palm Springs Fire Foundation’s Easter Egg Hunt and free pancake breakfast.

It has been a tradition in Palm Springs for more than 40 years, and is open to children between 2 – 9-years-old.

The hunt is Saturday at 9 a.m. hunt in Ruth Hardy Park, 700 N. Tamarisk Road.

Remember to bring a camera because the Easter Bunny will be on hand to take photos with youngsters on a vintage fire engine.

After the egg hunt, families are invited to a free pancake breakfast in the park, sponsored by Denny’s.

For more information, visit palmspringsca.gov.