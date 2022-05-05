Skip to Content
One person hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Indio

CAL FIRE

A person has been hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Indio.

The crash was reported at approximately 12:24 p.m. on the 81000 block of Highway 111, near Clinton Street.

According to CAL FIRE, firefighters extricated two people from the vehicles. Originally, one person was reported to have suffered major injuries, however, Indio Police spokesperson Ben Guitron said there were no major injuries in the crash.

Guitron added that the driver was hospitalized as a precaution due to their age. There were no reports of any other injuries in this crash.

The Indio Police Department is investigating the crash.

