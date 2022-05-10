Two hospitalized after head-on crash in Cathedral City

A head-on crash in Cathedral City injured two people Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported at around 4:00 p.m. on Landau Boulevard near Baristo Road.

According to police, preliminary evidence indicated a vehicle traveling northbound on Landau Blvd crossed into the southbound lanes.

A 24-year-old Cathedral City man was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center. Police said he was listed in stable condition with head injuries.

A 19-year-old man from Thousand Palms was also taken to DRMC. He was listed in stable condition with complaints of paint to his neck.

Police ask that anyone with information related to this incident or if believe you may have information, contact Cathedral City Police Department at 760-770-0300 or call Officer G. Allard at 760-770-0300 ext 724. You can also report information on the Cathedral City Police Department website: cathedralcitypolice.com; or email tips@cathedralcity.gov

You may also report your information anonymously through the WeTip hotline at: 1-800-78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.com . Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.

