Local pro-choice activists protest potential overturning of Roe v. Wade

Several local organizations are coming together to host a rally and march Saturday in Palm Springs to protest the potential overturning of Roe v Wade.

"Bans Off Our Bodies: We. Won't. Go. Back. Rally for Roe" will be held Saturday, May 14 at 10 a.m. at Frances Stevens Park at 500 N Palm Canyon Drive.

In the area, there will also be rallies and marches in Idyllwild and Yucca Valley at the same time as part of a nationwide effort to protest the Supreme Court overturning of Roe v Wade

The Palm Springs march/rally will be held by Courageous Resistance/ Indivisible of the Desert, Democratic Women of the Desert along with National Women’s March Foundation, Women’s March, Planned Parenthood and MoveOn.