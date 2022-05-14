Skip to Content
Local pro-choice activists protest potential overturning of Roe v. Wade

Several local organizations are coming together to host a rally and march Saturday in Palm Springs to protest the potential overturning of Roe v Wade.

"Bans Off Our Bodies: We. Won't. Go. Back. Rally for Roe" will be held Saturday, May 14 at 10 a.m. at Frances Stevens Park at 500 N Palm Canyon Drive.

In the area, there will also be rallies and marches in Idyllwild and Yucca Valley at the same time as part of a nationwide effort to protest the Supreme Court overturning of Roe v WadeADVERTISING

The Palm Springs march/rally will be held by Courageous Resistance/ Indivisible of the Desert, Democratic Women of the Desert along with National Women’s March Foundation, Women’s March, Planned Parenthood and MoveOn.

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3.

