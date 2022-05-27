Fatal hit and run collision closes East Palm Canyon Dr in Palm Springs

Police were investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision in Palm Springs Friday morning and had no immediate information on the suspect driver.

A department statement said a call to police reported a pedestrian found lying along the dirt shoulder of the eastbound lanes of East Palm Canyon Drive at 6:40 a.m.

East Palm Canyon Drive was closed to all traffic between S. Broadmoor Drive to Golf Club Drive.

There were no immediate details released on the suspect vehicle or the identity of the person killed.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest on this developing news.