MSWD responds to ongoing California drought with water conservation plan

The Mission Springs Water District will implement a Level 2 demand of reduction actions in response to the ongoing California drought, a statement said today.

"MSWD has already started to reach out to impacted customers, letting them know of the changes,'' said programs and public affairs manager Marion Champion. "We have a variety of conservation programs, including rebates for efficient landscaping and inefficient toilet replacements that customers can take advantage of to help save water every day."

The Level 2 demand reduction actions were outlined Wednesday in MSWD's Water Shortage Contingency Plan.

The actions include:

-- Prohibited outdoor water use during daylight hours for spray irrigation;

-- Water will only be served upon request at restaurants;

-- An encouraged use of non-potable water for construction when available;

-- Discouragement of overseeding during the fall season;

-- Increased water waste patrols by the district;

-- MSWD's public outreach and information will expand its campaign.

Governor Gavin Newsom's executive order that called for water conservation from Californians and state agencies inspired the implementation of MSWD's actions.

MSWD developed the water shortage contingency plans in 2021 with six water suppliers in the valley, according to the statement. Each agency has its own plan and actions, but all are similar.

Champion said that MSWD will be performing additional outreach in the coming weeks about the changes.

In addition to the district's changes, the Level 1 actions will remain

in place. Those actions include the prohibition of:

-- Non-circulating water fountains or water features;

-- Water application to outdoor landscapes that causes runoff;

-- Water application to outside surface areas -- driveways, sidewalks,

concrete or asphalt -- unless it's for immediate health and safety needs;

-- Spray irrigation within 48 hours after rainfall of .10 inches.

Residents can learn more about the conservation programs at www.mswd.org/conservation.