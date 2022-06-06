Where to cast your vote for the 2022 CA Primary Election

Riverside County will have 145 vote centers open on Tuesday for people to cast their votes for the 2022 CA Primary Election.

Each vote center is going to be open from 7 am to 8 pm.

Residents aren't being assigned to a specific polling location this year. You can head to any of the vote centers and just by giving your name, residence address, and date of birth you can cast your vote.

For those who aren't registered to vote yet, you can still head to a polling location and register. You would be able to complete a provisional ballot, and once registration clears that vote will be counted.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by June 7 and received within seven days in order to count. You are able to turn in your mail-in ballot at a polling center also.

You can find your nearest vote center along with other candidate information and voting need-to-knows on the County of Riverside Registrar of Voter's website.

News Channel 3 also has more in-depth details on this year's candidates.