CA Senate passes bill that would limit police radio encryption

The California State Senate passed a bill that would require police to unencrypt dispatch radio traffic.

SB 1000 is meant to protect the public's right to know what is going on in their communities and the freedom of the press to report on it by accessing police radio communications. It was proposed by Senator Josh Becker.

"Unfortunately, there's an alarming trend in California and the nation that has police departments fully encrypting or blocking their radio communications in the name of protecting personally identifiable information, or PII," Becker said on the Senate floor.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia is going inside a local dispatch center with more tonight on this story at 6 p.m.