‘Everywhere. Everything. Everyone’: Drugs are back in the EU

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s drug agency says trafficking and drug use across the bloc are returning to pre-pandemic levels. As COVID-19 restrictions including increased border controls have been relaxed on the continent, it says drugs are available in large quantities, in some cases above pre-pandemic levels. Hundreds of drug production laboratories are being dismantled, and new psychoactive substances are appearing in the bloc every week. In 2021, 52 new drugs were reported for the first time, the agency said.