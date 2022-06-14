Skip to Content
Truck crashes into homeless camp injuring three

A traffic accident on the I-10 has injured three at a homeless camp in Banning.

At around 8:30 Tuesday morning a black mustang had a tire blow out causing it to crash into a silver pick up truck. That truck lost control and rolled over, crashing through a fence and landing on a tent at a homeless encampment.

California Highway Patrol tells us that three people at that encampment were taken to the hospital with injuries.

A passenger in the pickup truck, who did not want to be identified said they were thankful that no one was killed.

