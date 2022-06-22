Two arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at Rancho Mirage RV Park

Two Desert Hot Springs residents have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at the Rancho Mirage RV Park last week.

The shooting happened at approximately 10 p.m. on June 16, at the RV park located on the 70200 block of Highway 111.

Alejandro Suarez, 43, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead in the hospital.

Investigators from the Central Homicide Unit were able to identify the suspects in the murder, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced on Wednesday.

The two suspects, a 19-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, were arrested on Wednesday, according to county jail records. Both suspects were booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio. They face homicide charges and are due in court on Friday.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Investigator Anderson of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Grasso of the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station 760-836-1600.

