Dream Hotel developers file new plans for long-delayed Palm Springs project

Construction remains halted on the long-delayed Dream Hotel in Palm Springs.

The $140 million project broke ground in 2017 – but the project has sat stalled since 2019, after an underground parking lot was only partially completed.

In 2020, developer Lauri Kibby asked city council for an extension on strict deadlines that had not been met. Legal and financial issues brought construction to a halt after a contractor failed to pay 16 of its subcontractors.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia speaks to the developer and Palm Springs city planner with an update – tonight at 6 p.m.

Jake Ingrassia

