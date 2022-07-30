Valley residents prepare for potential flash flooding

We continue to see sign of an oncoming storm all throughout the Coachella Valley, and we're sharing some tips on how to prepare for potential flooding.

Storm clouds were seen all throughout the valley Saturday.

Palm Springs resident, Zane who's lived in the Coachella Valley his entire life says rain tends to come as a surprise.

"When it rains, it doesn't rain very often, and we're never really prepared for it. You could be out there in the desert, just having a good day and then the rain comes in, now you got 30 minutes to get out of there before the flooding happens," shares Zane.

He shared how he stays prepared for potential flash flooding, that can happen with monsoonal thunderstorms.

"Stay away from roads that are near the mountains or near the canyons, because the water is going to come down off the mountain and flood into the roads. Stay away from roads the wash and the windy point area," adds Zane.

He also said he feels safer driving within city lines when storms brew.

News Channel 3's First Alert Weather Alert team shared the following tips when dealing with flash flooding.

Remember, just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot can carry a car away.