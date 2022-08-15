Motorcyclist killed in crash in Palm Desert Monday morning

One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle Monday morning in Palm Desert.

The crash happened at the intersection of Washington St. and Tucson Circle at 8:05 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 29-year-old man laying in the roadway with major injuries. He was declared dead at the scene. The man's identity has not been publicly released as of Monday afternoon.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the preliminary investigation revealed that the man was riding a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Washington St. at a moderate rate of speed.

The motorcycle collided with a 2015 Jeep Cherokee that pulled into the intersection. The motorcyclist was ejected and came to rest in the intersection where uninvolved drivers stopped to assist and render aid, the Sheriff's Dept. added.

Deputies said the motorcyclist was not struck by any vehicles. The motorcycle rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The driver of the Jeep was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The cause of this collision is still under investigation, and it is unknown if alcohol may be a factor.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy Claro Sanchez of the Palm Desert Station’s Traffic Team at (760) 836-1600 or call anonymously at (760) 341-STOP (7867) and reference incident #T222270033

Drivers heading southbound on Washington Street are being redirected to head southbound on Palm Royale Drive.

Following the crash, Washington Street going southbound between Fred Waring Drive and Mountain View Avenue was closed. The closure was for a few hours as deputies at the scene investigated the crash. At this time, there is no word on whether the road is back open.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any continuing updates.