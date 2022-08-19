During these humid months, businesses are getting creative to keep guests coming

The humidity is making businesses rethink how to keep locals coming to their restaurants and accommodating the tourist during the slow summer season. Companies in downtown Palm Springs have the misters, and even those add to the moisture in the air that is usually supposed to keep guests cool. During this time of year, "it is normal to have monsoonal moisture," said our News Channel 3 Meteorologist Kelley Moody.

Businesses are having promotional for customers all summer, said Pedro, a lead server at Bit of Country in Palm Springs.

