10 things every parent should know as their kids are going back to school

The Palm Springs Unified School District is hosting a zoom meeting for Parents tomorrow. The title of the conference is 10 Things A Parent Show Know. An English and Spanish-speaking virtual meeting is set up for you all to register.

PSUSD official says Parent/Guardian and staff input created this list. They want to encourage all Parents and guardians to join this meeting so that everyone knows what to expect this year.

Tuesday August 23, 2022 English: 9 - 9:30 AM

Martes 23 de Agosto del 2022 Español: 10 - 10:30 AM

Miyoshi Price

