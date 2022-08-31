Outgoing UN rights chief releases controversial Xinjiang report on her final day

Jorge Engels

Against China’s wishes, the UN’s human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday released a much-anticipated report on China’s treatment of Uyghur and other Muslim minority peoples in its northwestern Xinjiang region.

“China firmly opposes the release of the so-called ‘assessment of the human rights situation in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China’,” Beijing’s mission to the world body wrote in an official response to the report.

The report comes on the final day in office for Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, who has previously faced fierce criticism from human rights groups and academic experts after a controversial visit to China earlier this year.

Four years ago, a committee of United Nations experts called attention to “credible reports” that more than 1 million Uyghur and other Muslim minority peoples were interned in extrajudicial camps in Xinjiang in northwestern China for “re-education” and indoctrination.

China originally denied the existence of the camps, then later said it had established “vocational education and training centers” as a way to counter “extremism.” Beijing has called allegations of rights violations, genocide and forced labor in the region “the lie of the century.”

In May, during Bachelet’s official trip to China — the first by a top UN rights official in 17 years — the high commissioner said the government assured her the “vocational education and training center” system was “dismantled.”

