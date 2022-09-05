Coroner identifies Dana Point man killed in Cathedral City crash

A 42-year-old man from Dana Point was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cathedral City, authorities announced today.

Cathedral City police and fire crews responded to the crash site about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Date Palm Drive south of Varner Road, where they found Jason Paige dead at the scene.

The crash happened when Paige was traveling northbound on Date Palm Drive and crossed over onto the southbound lanes, authorities said.

Two vehicles were traveling southbound at the time, and while the first vehicle was able to maneuver out of the path, the second vehicle, traveling southbound, did not have enough time, and a head-on crash occurred, authorities said.

There were two occupants in the other vehicle involved in the crash, and both were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the accident was encouraged to contact Cathedral City police at 760-770-0300 or report anonymously by calling Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP.

This crash was the second deadly crash in Cathedral City in the span of a few hours on Sunday.

A pedestrian was killed in a crash at around 6 a.m. near the Quick Quack Car Wash on Ramon Road between Cathedral Canyon Drive and Canyon Vista Road.