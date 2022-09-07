Missing Virginia man’s vehicle found abandoned in Desert Hot Springs

Police are asking for the community's help in finding a Virginia man whose vehicle was found abandoned in Desert Hot Springs on Tuesday.

The vehicle of James Robert Cox, 61, was found abandoned on the side of Pierson Boulevard and Highway 62 at around 7:15

Police said the maroon Toyota Scion with Virginia plates appeared to have been involved in a minor traffic collision.

Officers checked the license plates which revealed Cox was listed as a missing and endangered person from Virginia where he resides.

Police searched the surrounding neighborhoods and desert area by vehicle, ATV, and helicopter and did not locate him.

Cox is 5 feet, 8 inches tall with balding gray hair and hazel eyes. Cox has disabilities and medical issues and is considered a critical missing person.

If you see him or have information about his whereabouts, you are urged to call 911.