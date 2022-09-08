DSUSD investigating after student finds discolored burger patty in school lunch

The Desert Sands Unified School District was looking into its food handling procedures and production facilities after a student photographed a discolored piece of beef in their school lunch.

"The safety of the children in our care is the top priority for everyone on staff at Desert Sands Unified School District," said district spokeswoman Mary Perry. "This is true of every aspect of that care from education to transportation to the meals we serve," Perry added.

File photo of DSUSD school lunch program

The incident happened Wednesday at Colonel Mitchell Paige Middle school when a student reportedly opened a hamburger bun to find a discolored piece of beef inside.

Perry said the student shared a photo of the burger with their mother who immediately contacted the school's principal and the district's director of nutrition services, Daniel Cappello.

Perry said a full investigation was underway to determine if there was any possible contamination present and that Cappello immediately went to the school to inspect the food served and the food stored in the site’s freezers.

In checking the school’s freezers, Perry noted the temperature was 22° which is above the optimum of 0° but within a range that should not have led to the discoloration.

File photo of school lunches being produced in the DSUSD school meals kitchen facility

The Department of Public Health was set to be on-site Thursday morning to conduct an inspection of the food and storage. Cappello also reportedly contacted the food vendor.

Desert Sands said it keeps samples of all food served to students in a one-week period so that inspections can take place should questions arise. Perry said that process is underway and all food storage units at the school, from freezer to cabinets to delivery trucks, were being cleansed and disinfected.