King Charles III and Prince William visit people queuing to see Queen’s coffin

King Charles III and Prince William, the Prince of Wales, greeted members of the public queuing to see the Queen’s lying-in-state on Saturday on a surprise walkabout in London.

The royals were spotted shaking hands with well-wishers near Lambeth Bridge. Prince William appeared to be in high spirits as he talked to the crowd and asked several people how long they had been waiting.

Some mourners shouted “hip hip hooray” and “God save the King” as Charles passed.

One woman held up a Paddington Bear toy to Charles; the fictional bear has become associated with the Queen since she appeared in a sketch alongside the character during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

People have been queuing for hours to view the Queen’s coffin since she began lying-in-state at Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

The line was nearing total capacity on Saturday, the government said. At lunchtime on Saturday, the government’s queue tracker said the current wait time was 14 hours.

Later on Saturday, the Queen’s grandchildren — including Princes William and Harry — are expected to stand vigil by her coffin.

