Deadly school bus crash sparks valley neighborhood’s push for pedestrian safety

Nearly a year after a young girl was hit by a car and killed after getting off her school bus, members of her community are pushing for pedestrian safety improvements.

Monique Guzman, 9, was hit and killed last December.

Police said an 87-year-old Desert Hot Springs man behind the wheel of a white Cadillac hit the back of a school bus before pulling around on the shoulder where he struck the students. The suspect has not been charged with any crimes. Per KESQ policy, he will not be named pending formal charges.

County officials last week announced they are seeking $300,000 in grant funding from Caltrans to add sidewalks, crosswalks and additional signage.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has more on this story tonight at 5 p.m.

Jake Ingrassia

