Riverside County expands MPX vaccine eligibility criteria

More people will be eligible to get a MPX (monkeypox) vaccine in Riverside County, effective Friday.

News Channel 3 learned county public health officials are updating eligibility criteria to include "gay, same gender loving or bi-sexual men or any men, gender diverse or transgender people who have sex including chem sex with men or transgender people."

Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky said this enables the entire category of people to be able to evaluate their risk and decide if they want to get vaccinated.

