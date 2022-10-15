PSUSD hosts drone camp for staff to help launch after school drone program

Palm Springs Unified School District hosted a staff drone camp Saturday.

It's in an effort to launch an after school drone program for middle school and high school students.

About 40 staff members throughout the district attended Saturday's drone camp at Palm Springs High School.

PSUSD is offering middle and high school students the opportunity to attend drone camps throughout the year.

The camp focused on teaching staff members more about drones in order to help them facilitate after school drone programs.

Ellen Goodman, Executive Director of The Foundation for PSUSD says the camps can help students expand their skills and career opportunities post graduation.

"Our kids will now be introduced to drones, the camps are their introduction. It is their learning experience, and if they’re over 16 years old they can get their FAA license and if they’re under 16. They can get their student license," says Goodman.

Today's drone camp also introduced staff members to drone soccer.

The inventor, from South Korea was at the drone camp helping train staff.

Instructors hope students will have the opportunity to compete internationally in the near future.

"We’re brining competitive drone soccer competitions to the U.S. and we’re going to start in the Coachella Valley. Students get the opportunity to build these drones, fly these drones, and then compete with these drones," says drone instructor, Skip Fredricks.