CDC director tests positive for Covid-19

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Walensky is experiencing mild symptoms and is up to date on her Covid-19 vaccines, according to a statement released by the agency. Walensky received an updated Covid-19 booster in September.

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, she is isolating at home and will participate in her planned meetings virtually,” the agency said. “CDC senior staff and close contacts have been informed of her positive test and are taking appropriate action to monitor their health.”

Covid-19 cases have been falling as the United States moves into fall. However, experts say cases may begin to climb as they have during the past two pandemic winters — especially as several new coronavirus variants begin to gain traction.

The CDC recommends that people who have recently recovered from a Covid-19 infection wait to get boosted at least until the illness has passed and a person is no longer contagious. The CDC says a person “may consider delaying your vaccine by 3 months from when your symptoms started.”

Getting infected can act like a booster, and studies have shown that people have a relatively low risk of getting sick again for about three months after they recover.

People may not want to wait as long as three months if Covid-19 levels are high in the community or they have a reduced immune function, CNN has reported.

The CDC signed off on the updated booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna on September 1.

Pfizer/BioNTech’s updated vaccine is a 30-microgram dose authorized for people 12 and older. Moderna’s updated vaccine is a 50-microgram dose authorized for people 18 and older.

