Actor, part-time local resident Leslie Jordan dies in car crash in Hollywood

Emmy-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died today after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in Hollywood, possibly the result of a medical emergency, according to authorities and published reports.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times,” a representative for Jordan said in a statement Monday. “Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

The crash was reported about 9:30 a.m. near Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The 67-year-old man driving the car died at the scene, according to the LAPD, which did not confirm the identity of motorist.

The Los Angeles Times and TMZ both reported the man was Jordan.

"Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Jordan was driving in Hollywood Monday morning when it's suspected he suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building," TMZ reported.

It was not immediately clear if Jordan died as a result of the crash or because of a medical emergency.

Jordan was known for his work on TV shows such as "Will & Grace," for which he won a Primetime Emmy in 2006, "The Cool Kids," and "American Horror Story." Jordan also acted in movies, including "The Help" and "Ski Patrol"

Jordan was a part-time resident of Palm Springs and hosted several events/shows around the desert over the years, including the Steve Chase Awards Gala for the Desert AIDS Project (now known as DAP Health).

Last March, he poked a bit of fun over not having a star on the Palm Springs Walk of the Stars, spilling his tea over the star of director Del Shores, who worked with Jordan in the film "Sordid Lives."