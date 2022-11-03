Skip to Content
Imran Khan injured in gun attack in Pakistan

By Sophia Saifi, CNN

Pakistan’s ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured Thursday after an unidentified gunman opened fire at a rally, according to an official from Khan’s PTI party.

A bullet hit Khan in his foot, PTI senior leader Asad Umar said.

Khan is being taken from the rally site just outside the town of Gujranwallah to receive treatment in Lahore.

This is a breaking story. More details to follow.

