Riverside county department of social services had the highest number of adoptions finalized in one day

Today was "the highest number of children and youth that have been adopted in one day since this event began back about fourteen years ago here in Riverside County," said Angela Naso, the public information specialist for the department of public social services. Between two courthouses, Larson Justice Center and Riverside Historic Courthouse, 82 children were adopted on the same day. Twenty-eight of the eighty-two were adopted at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

November is National Adoption Month, and "The whole United States you'll see this happening all over the country on Saturdays in November," said Naso. "It's usually the Saturday before Thanksgiving."

The Box family finalized their adoption of Baby Riley at the Larson Justice Center. The married couple has fostered Riley since she was three days old. They went through the adoption process and today, Mrs. Box said, "we've been waiting for this day and our family is complete now."

Riverside county officials confirmed that 50 families underwent the finalization process today, meaning that many adopted more than one child.

Faith-based partners were present, handing out gift baskets and teddy bears to each family.

