One person killed in single-vehicle crash on EB I-10 in Beaumont

One person died in a solo vehicle crash today in Beaumont.

The crash happened on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Oak Valley Parkway, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.

The person died at the scene. There is no information regarding the age and gender of the victim. The victim's name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The crash was being investigated by the Beaumont police and the California Highway Patrol.