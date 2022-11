The city of Indio and La Quinta is set to fix the bumpy road intersection at Jefferson Street and Highway 111.

The intersection is filled with potholes, dips, and bumps.

From December 11th through the 23rd, residents and motorists should expect travel delays and signs indicating a one-lane in each direction route.

The total construction cost for the project is $899,300 and is funded by La Quinta's Measure A.