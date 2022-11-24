KESQ team races in Palm Desert Thanksgiving Day 5K run
More than 4,000 people got an early start this Thanksgiving on El Paseo in Palm Desert at the Thanksgiving Day 5K benefiting Martha's Village and Kitchen.
News Channel 3 sponsored the event and many on our team raced the 3.1-mile course.
"We're going to raise money for a good cause. Martha's Kitchen and Village does so much for the homeless across our valley and this is the biggest fundraiser of the year for them," said News Channel 3 anchor Peter Daut.
This was the 16th annual Thanksgiving Day 5K. The event took the last two years off due to the pandemic.