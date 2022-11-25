More valley workers turn to gig work like Uber to combat rising costs

Tyrone Smith just started driving for Uber on the side.

He picked up the extra job amid rising inflation costs and the upcoming holiday season.

"Everyone knows the rent is very high and rent is crushing you. And then you have fuel charges also crushing you," Smith said. "Uber helps to offset all that, if you do it right, and that's what I'm doing.

Uber says globally it's seeing a 30% increase in drivers joining the platform since this time last year. In Palm Springs it's even higher, at a 40% increase.

In a survey of new drivers, Uber said 72% of them pointed to inflation and the cost of living having an impact on their decision to sign up.

Smith said it's the flexibility of the job that made it so appealing.

"You literally are your own boss. You have great flexibility, which means if I want to do it now, yes. If I don't, I can work for two hours, go home.

In the valley, Smith said he sees high demand. So how much extra is Uber supplementing Smith's income?

"$639 for last three days," he said. "So it's gonna be around $5,000 this month."