New details on deadly Banning plane crash released

The Federal Aviation Administration released its preliminary report on the deadly plane crash in Banning that occurred earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the lone passenger of a single-engine aircraft was found inside the plane after it crash landed in an empty field near the I-10 and Banning Scales. The crash sparked a small fire that burned a quarter of an acre.

The FAA report revealed that the aircraft was a single-engine Gallagher XLT-RG registered out of Las Vegas, Nevada. The plane's engine was a Lycoming TI0-540 SER. The FAA classified the engine as "experimental" and categorized it as "amateur build."

According to FlightAware.com, a flight tracking website, the plane originally flew out of the Eagle Roost Airpark Airport in Aguila, Arizona. Aguila is located about 88 miles east of Blythe.

The plane took off at 6:09 p.m. MST (or 5:09 p.m. PT). The plane was last seen near the Banning Municipal Airport at 6:19 p.m. PT

Aircraft's path before crashing (Courtesy of FlightAware.com)

Cal Fire officials said on Tuesday they were called to the scene of the plane crash at 6:28 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. As of Friday afternoon, the person killed in the crash has not been identified by the coroner's office.

The National Transportation Safety Board is handling the investigation. The agency's preliminary report is expected to be released by the end of next week.

