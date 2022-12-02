Stray dog put down after biting woman in Palm Springs

A stray dog was put down after police said it bit a woman several times in Palm Springs Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on the 1200 block of E Palm Canyon Drive at around Noon.

A 55-year-old Desert Hot Springs woman who works in the area was attacked by a stray dog on the property, according to Lt. Gustavo Araiza of the Palm Springs Police Department.

Araiza said the dog appeared to be a Pit Bull Terrier mix that was approximately two years old and weighed close to 90 pounds.

The woman was bitten several times by the dog before another person was able to remove it and secure it in a room until police officers arrived.

Araiza confirmed that the woman was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police could not identify the dog's owner and it had an unregistered microchip, Araiza said. The dog was euthanized, per California Civil Code Section 3342.5.