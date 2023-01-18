Star power: Big names with big game give big boost to 2023 American Express

Five of the top seven golfers in the world are here this week for the 2023 American Express, making for one of the strongest group of headliners here in a long time.

🌟 STAR POWER 🌟



These are big time names with big time game! The Core Four at this week's @theamexgolf all addressed the media today. Really cool to have 4 of the top 6 players in the world here this week! @PGAWESTGOLF @PGATOUR @KESQ @BaileyKESQ @Qassignmentdesk @Tarp1969 pic.twitter.com/t6u5lXPSQ8 — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) January 19, 2023

Four of the best players addressed the media on Wednesday.

Jon Rahm – World No. 4; Eight-time PGA TOUR winner, including 2021 U.S. Open and 2018 The American Express

Scottie Scheffler – World No. 2 and 2022 Masters champion

Patrick Cantlay – World No. 5 and eight-time PGA TOUR winner

Xander Schauffele – World No. 6; Seven-time PGA TOUR winner; 2020 Olympic Gold medalist

Also on Wednesday, the playing of the one-day Pro-Am, featuring four amateurs and their one professional.

Golf course is in perfect shape ahead of the @PGATOUR @theamexgolf. Had a blast playing in the Wednesday Pro-Am today. Looking forward to tournament play getting underway tomorrow. We have all the coverage on @KESQ! @BaileyKESQ @Tarp1969 @Qassignmentdesk pic.twitter.com/GMfsg1s2qA — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) January 18, 2023

Stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo for continuing coverage throughout the week.

It's a busy week in sports, highlighted by the 2023 American Express, back in town for the 64th edition of the tournament. We'll have you covered throughout the week! https://t.co/alDSOLAIrB — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) January 17, 2023

TOURNAMENT DATES: 01/19/2023-01/22/2023 COURSE: PGA WEST (Pete Dye SC, Nicklaus TC, La Quinta CC) LOCATION: La Quinta, CA USA YARDAGE: 7,060 PAR VALUE: 72