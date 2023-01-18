Star power: Big names with big game give big boost to 2023 American Express
Five of the top seven golfers in the world are here this week for the 2023 American Express, making for one of the strongest group of headliners here in a long time.
🌟 STAR POWER 🌟— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) January 19, 2023
These are big time names with big time game! The Core Four at this week's @theamexgolf all addressed the media today. Really cool to have 4 of the top 6 players in the world here this week! @PGAWESTGOLF @PGATOUR @KESQ @BaileyKESQ @Qassignmentdesk @Tarp1969 pic.twitter.com/t6u5lXPSQ8
Four of the best players addressed the media on Wednesday.
Jon Rahm – World No. 4; Eight-time PGA TOUR winner, including 2021 U.S. Open and 2018 The American Express
Scottie Scheffler – World No. 2 and 2022 Masters champion
Patrick Cantlay – World No. 5 and eight-time PGA TOUR winner
Xander Schauffele – World No. 6; Seven-time PGA TOUR winner; 2020 Olympic Gold medalist
Scheffler, Cantlay, Rahm, Schauffele, Arthur ⛳️— Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) January 19, 2023
Just some of the big hitters this week in @LaQuintaCA for @theamexgolf! @BlakeArthur24 @KESQ💻: https://t.co/rtwKcZmlxW pic.twitter.com/8LoRPNbRMK
Also on Wednesday, the playing of the one-day Pro-Am, featuring four amateurs and their one professional.
Golf course is in perfect shape ahead of the @PGATOUR @theamexgolf. Had a blast playing in the Wednesday Pro-Am today. Looking forward to tournament play getting underway tomorrow. We have all the coverage on @KESQ! @BaileyKESQ @Tarp1969 @Qassignmentdesk pic.twitter.com/GMfsg1s2qA— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) January 18, 2023
Stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo for continuing coverage throughout the week.
It's a busy week in sports, highlighted by the 2023 American Express, back in town for the 64th edition of the tournament. We'll have you covered throughout the week! https://t.co/alDSOLAIrB— KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) January 17, 2023
|TOURNAMENT DATES:
|01/19/2023-01/22/2023
|COURSE:
|PGA WEST (Pete Dye SC, Nicklaus TC, La Quinta CC)
|LOCATION:
|La Quinta, CA USA
|YARDAGE:
|7,060
|PAR VALUE:
|72
|FEDEXCUP POINTS/1ST:
|500
|PRIZE MONEY/1ST:
|$8,000,000 /$1,440,000