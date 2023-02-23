Snow falls on Palm Springs Aerial Tramway base station for the first time since 2018

It technically snowed in Palm Springs! There was snow at the base station of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway for the first time in several years.

The base station is the area where people park to go on the tramway to head up to the mountain.

For context:



Palm Springs Airport: 476′

Tramway Base Station: 2,643' Mountain Station: 8,516' https://t.co/UYUYiZZ9pI — Haley Clawson KESQ (@KESQHaley) February 23, 2023

Check out a gallery of snow in Southern California, including the tram. You can add your own pictures to the gallery.

Madison Morgon, spokesperson for the tram, said it's the first time the valley station has seen snow in 2018. Morgan said they were ready for snow to get some snow but it was even more than expected.

Snow at the top of the tram

Courtesy of Laura Haltman

She gave some recommendations for people looking to see the snow up on the tram.

"I would definitely bring a coat. That would be number one. Definitely gloves as well because when you get up to the mountain, it is pretty cold up there. Other than that, if you plan on going into the state park, definitely some boots. Hiking boots minimum. Just because I see slippery. It's real snowy, and we have about three and a half feet of snow right now," Morgan said.

The tram wasn't the only local area hit with snow on Thursday.

There was snow this morning in the High Desert. News Channel 3's Marian Bouchot was out in Yucca Valley at Noon. She's speaking with the California Highway Patrol about their snow prep for roads in the High Desert and their safe driving tips for the snowy weather.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been scheduled for Friday and Saturday as rain and snow to pummel Southern California.

