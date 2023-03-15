Desert X faces code enforcement violation over temporary art exhibit in Whitewater

A temporary art exhibit in Whitewater brought in by the Desert X exhibition was issued a code enforcement violation by Riverside County.

The notice of violation was issued last Friday, stating that the installation didn't have the right permits. The exhibit "Sleeping Figure," a shipping container sculpture located off Interstate 10 at the base of Mount San Jacinto, is one of several that has been drawing crowds in the tens of thousands after opening earlier this month.

Desert X officials expressed their surprise at the citation, stating that they were told by county officials that no permits were required since the sculpture is temporary. "We worked with Riverside County planning department to make sure that the sculptural installation was within all the needed regulations," said Jenny Gil, Desert X executive director.

A spokesperson for the County of Riverside Transportation & Land Management Agency said that a building permit is required and that Desert X is currently working with the county to obtain one. However, county officials refused to comment on whether any fees or fines would be associated with the code violation.

Gil emphasized that after the 10-week display is removed, there will be no trace left. "Very exciting to share this work with everybody who comes out," she said.

Desert X is now working with the county to obtain the necessary permit.