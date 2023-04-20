A nonprofit called EndOverdose passes out Narcan during Coachella to festival goers.

As we approach weekend two of Coachella, organizations against overdoses want the community to know they are passing out and training people on how to use Narcan.

EndOverdose slogan is No one else has to die. During Coachella, their representatives train festivalgoers in groups with a practice dummy.

Indio Police Department shares the incidents report from weekend one, and it show that Drugs/Alcohol. and Intoxication arrest were the highest.

"It's so prevalent and it sucks," says Hayley Reno, weekend one festivalgoer. "It really sucks that fentanyl alone has become so prevalent. But that's why we're doing stuff to combat it and save lives." Reno was familiar with EndOverdose but did not know they would have a booth. She was happy to extend the invitation to her friends to get trained; she was already trained in how to use Narcan.

A festivalgoer shared her experience with News Channel 3 on how she came prepared with Narcan and Fentanyl strips but was happy to see that an organization was training people on how to use Narcan in case of an emergency.

